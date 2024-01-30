Earnings announcements from Google and Microsfot.

Alphabet (AKA Google) Q4 2023 (USD):

  • EPS 1.64 (exp. 1.59),
  • Revenue 86.31bln (exp. 85.33bln)

Microsoft Q4 2023 (USD):

  • EPS 2.93 (exp. 2.78),
  • Revenue 62.02bln (exp. 61.1bln)
  • Cloud revenue 33.7bln (exp. 32.31bln)

Both of the shares have dropped, as has the ES:

es good msft earnings Q4 2

The ES spent the day not doing a real lot and has now managed a new low compared to RTH. Every time it visited the top of Monday's value area it bounced, but is now having a good attempt at it.

NASDAQ, lower of course

nasdaq 31 January 2024 2

It won't be long before everyone throws their hands in the air and says "Let's wait for the FOMC!" (due at 2pm US Eastern time on Wednesday, 31 January 2024)