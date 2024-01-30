Earnings announcements from Google and Microsfot.

Alphabet (AKA Google) Q4 2023 (USD):

EPS 1.64 (exp. 1.59),

Revenue 86.31bln (exp. 85.33bln)

Microsoft Q4 2023 (USD):

EPS 2.93 (exp. 2.78),

Revenue 62.02bln (exp. 61.1bln)

Cloud revenue 33.7bln (exp. 32.31bln)

Both of the shares have dropped, as has the ES:

The ES spent the day not doing a real lot and has now managed a new low compared to RTH. Every time it visited the top of Monday's value area it bounced, but is now having a good attempt at it.

NASDAQ, lower of course

It won't be long before everyone throws their hands in the air and says "Let's wait for the FOMC!" (due at 2pm US Eastern time on Wednesday, 31 January 2024)