Globex trade has opened for Sunday evening trade in the US.

Equity indexes have opened up circa half a percent.

---

EUR and GBP gapped higher many hours ago as FX trade kicked off for the week in New Zealand.

Monday morning open indicative forex levels - EUR & GBP higher

---

10 minute EUR/USD candles:

Due to the nature of forex markets price representations on a chart can only ever be a guide. This is especially so in the early Monday hours.