The wild ride has started already, get set for a busy week ahead folks:
Newsquawk week ahead preview: US inflation, ECB, China activity data
Added into the turmoil in US banks:
US Federal Reserve & Treasury discussing an Emergency authority to backstop bank deposits
ICYMI, the story over the weekend and into Monday morning here in Asia:
- More SVB - Federal Reserve examining steps to make funding easier as 'backstop' for banks
First Republic assures clients of continued strength of capital, liquidity, operations
Adam and Justin had eyes on developments all weekend (read from the bottom up for the chronology:
- Bitcoin isn't waiting for the bailout announcement as it takes off in 7% rally
- US government to make 'material' announcement on Silicon Valley Bank today - report
- Yellen: SVB collapse 'clearly a concern'
- SVB collapse: What's next?
- Fed in talks to create a fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail - report
SPX update:
(This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link)
