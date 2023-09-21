Existing home sales fall to 4.04M

Prior month 4.07M

existing home sales 4.04M versus 4.10M estimate

MoM -0.7%

Sales are down -15.3% year on year

1.1 million units of inventory which is -0.9% monthly and -14.1% year on year

3.3 month supply

Median price up 3.9% to $407,100. This is the 3rd consecutive month the median sales price brass 400,000

Properties typically remained on the market for 20 days in August, unchanged from July and up from 16 days in August 2022

72% of the homes sold in August were on the market for less than a month

First-time buyers are responsible for 29% of sales in August down from 30% in July, and identical to August 2022. It's the lowest level of first-time buyers was 26% in November 2022

All cash sales accounted for 27% of transactions in August up from 26% in July and 24% in August 2022

Distressed sales – foreclosures and short sales represented 1% of sales in August unchanged from last month in the previous year

According to Freddie Mac the 30 year mortgage rate averaged 7.18% as of September 14 which is up from 7.122% from the prior weekend 6.02% one year ago

Looking at the 4 separate regions: