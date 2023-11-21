For the full report CLICK HERE

Prior month 3.96 million annualize rate revised to 3.95M

Existing home sales for October 3.79M vs 3.90M estimate

Existing home sales -4.1% versus -2.2% last month

Inventory 1.15M which is 3.6 months up from 3.4 months last month

Sales are down -14.6% from a year ago

Regionally:

West -1.4% from September to an annual rate of 690,000. Down 14.8% from a year ago. Prices are up 2.3% from a year ago

South -7.1% from September to an annual rate of 1.69 million. Down 14.6% from a year ago. Prices are up 4.2% from year ago

Northeast -4.0% from September to an annual rate of 480,000. Down 15.8% from a year ago. Prices are up 7.5% on the year

Midwest unchanged from September. Down 13.9% from year ago. Prices are up 4.2% from a year ago

The sales pace was the slowest sales pace since August 2010

Supply is up 1.8% in October but down -5.7% annually

Median sale price of $391,800 up 3.4% year on year. That is an all-time high for October

First-time home buyers were response for 28% of the October sales up from 27% in September and the same as October 2022

All cash sales accounted for 29% of transactions in October unchanged from September but up from 26% in October 2022

Individual investors or second-home buyers purchase 15% of homes in October down from 18% in September and 16% one year ago

Distressed sales – foreclosures and short sales – represented to percent of sales in October unchanged from last month in the previous year

Mortgage rates according to Freddie Mac average 7.44% as of November 16 which is down from 7.5% the previous week but up from 6.61% one year ago. Mortgage rates have declined for 3 consecutive weeks

Single-family homes declined to an annual rate of 3.38 million in October down 4.2% from 3.53 million in September and 14.6% from the previous year. The median home price was $396,100 up 3% from 2022

Multi family sales came in at 410,000 units down -2.4% from September and -14.6% from one year ago. The median price for a condo came in at 356,000 up 7.6% from theprior year

From the NAR price concessions are arising at the higher end. The lower end is seeing multiple offers

Existing home sales are closed sales.

Weaker sales, but mortgage rates are coming down and supply remains a concern and too low.