Existing home sales for November 2023

Prior month 3.79M

Existing home sales 3.82M vs 3.77M estimate annualized. First gain in 5 months.

Up 0.8% on the month. Last month the gain was 4.1%

Year-over-year, sales fell -7.3% (down from 4.12 million in November 2022).

Inventory 1.130M or 3.5 months (down -1.7%)

National median home price $387,600, up 4.0% from November 2022. That is the highest ever and the 5th consecutive month of year-over-year price increase.

Regionally

Northeast Region: Existing-home sales decreased by 2.1% from October to November. Annual sales rate: 470,000 in November, a 13.0% decrease from November 2022. Median price: $428,600, a 4.8% increase from the previous year.

Midwest Region: Existing-home sales increased by 1.1% from October to November. Annual sales rate: 940,000 in November, an 8.7% decrease from one year ago. Median price: $280,800, a 4.9% increase from November 2022.

South Region: Existing-home sales improved by 4.7% from October to November. Annual sales rate: 1.77 million in November, a 4.3% decrease from the prior year. Median price: $351,500, a 3.4% increase from last year.

West Region: Existing-home sales decreased by 7.2% from October to November. Annual sales rate: 640,000 in November, an 8.6% decrease from one year before. Median price: $603,200, a 5.3% increase from November 2022.



Looking at other details:

Market Time: Properties typically stayed on the market for 25 days in November. This duration is up from 23 days in October and 24 days in November 2022. 62% of homes sold in November were on the market for less than a month.

First-Time Buyers: Represented 31% of sales in November. This is an increase from 28% in both October 2023 and November 2022. The annual share of first-time buyers was 32%, as reported in NAR's 2023 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

All-Cash Sales: Made up 27% of transactions in November. This is a decrease from 29% in October but an increase from 26% in November 2022.

Investor and Second-Home Buyers: Purchased 18% of homes in November. This is an increase from 15% in October and 14% from one year ago.

Distressed Sales: Accounted for 1% of sales in November. This percentage is virtually unchanged from the previous month and year.



NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun:

"The latest weakness in existing home sales still reflects the buyer bidding process in most of October when mortgage rates were at a two-decade high before the actual closings in November. A marked turn can be expected as mortgage rates have plunged in recent weeks."

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.95% as of December 14, falling below 7% for the first time since August 10. That's down from 7.03% the previous week but up from 6.31% from a year ago.