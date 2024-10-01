In April, Iran launched around 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles towards Israel. Most were shot down while a few landed near Israeli military facilities.

CNN cites a senior White House correspondent saying the attack looks to be a similar size. A separate report from Reuters suggests the attack will be "at least as big" as the one in April.

The whole thing was a face-saving exercise from Iran then but it seems like Netanhayu is emboldened, so you never know what's coming now.