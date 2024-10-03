- Prior month: 5.0%
- Factory orders -0.2% versus 0.0% expected
- Factory goods orders ex transportation -0.1% versus +0.4% preliminary. Last month +0.3%
- Durable Goods orders 0.0% vs 0.0% preliminary. Last month was 9.9%. Durable goods have been up six of the last seven months
- Durable Goods ex transportation 0.5% vs 0.5% preliminary. Last month -0.1%
- Durable Good ex defense -0.2% versus -0.2% preliminary. Last month +10.3%
- Durable goods nondefense capital goods orders ex-air +0.3% versus 0.2% preliminary. Last month -0.2%
Highlighted summary:
- New Orders: Decreased by $1.3 billion (0.2%) to $590.4 billion in August, following a 4.9% increase in July. Down three of the last four months
- Shipments: Decreased by $3.1 billion (0.5%) to $590.1 billion, after a 0.8% increase in July. Shipments fell after two consecutive monthly increases
- Unfilled Orders: Increased by $5.0 billion (0.4%) to $1,391.4 billion, with an unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio of 6.87, up from 6.76 in July. Unfilled orders have been up for 48 of the last 49 months.
- Inventories: Increased by $1.2 billion (0.1%) to $860.2 billion, following a virtually unchanged July, with an inventories-to-shipments ratio of 1.46, up from 1.45 in July. Inventories have been up six of the last seven months
Other details:
- Unfilled Orders: Increased by $5.0 billion (0.4%) in August to $1,391.4 billion, led by transportation equipment, which rose $4.2 billion (0.5%) to $896.5 billion.
- Inventories (Durable Goods): Increased by $0.4 billion (0.1%) to $529.7 billion in August, driven by transportation equipment, which rose $0.2 billion (0.1%) to $172.3 billion.
- Inventories (Nondurable Goods): Increased by $0.8 billion (0.2%) to $330.5 billion in August, led by petroleum and coal products, which rose $0.4 billion (0.8%) to $47.9 billion.
- By Stage of Fabrication:
- Materials and supplies: Durable goods up 0.3%, nondurable goods up 0.5%.
- Work in process: Durable goods up 0.1%, nondurable goods down 0.7%.
- Finished goods: Durable goods down 0.1%, nondurable goods up 0.4%.