Factory orders
US factory orders for December -0.4%

US factory orders for December 2021:

  • Nondefense capital expenditures ex air for December 0.3%Prior month +1.6% revised to 1.8%
  • Factory orders come in as expected at -0.4%. The prior month was at 1.8%.
  • Durable goods revision -0.7% versus -0.9% previously reported. Durable goods increased 3.2% in November
  • Durable goods ex transportation 0.6% versus 0.4% previously reported
  • Durable goods ex defense 0.3% versus 0.1% previous
  • Factory orders ex transportation 0.1% versus last month 0.8%
  • The decline factory orders was the first in seven months and comes after a 1.8% increase in November.
  • Shipments, have been up 19 of the last 20 months and increase $2.1 billion or 0.4%.
  • Unfilled orders have been up for 11 consecutive months. They increased 0.5% following a 0.8% increase in November
  • the unfilled order to shipment ratio was 6.81 up from 6.79 in November
  • inventories have been up 18 the last 19 months. They increased 0.3% following a 0.8% increase in November

For the full report CLICK HERE