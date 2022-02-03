US factory orders for December 2021:
- Nondefense capital expenditures ex air for December 0.3%Prior month +1.6% revised to 1.8%
- Factory orders come in as expected at -0.4%. The prior month was at 1.8%.
- Durable goods revision -0.7% versus -0.9% previously reported. Durable goods increased 3.2% in November
- Durable goods ex transportation 0.6% versus 0.4% previously reported
- Durable goods ex defense 0.3% versus 0.1% previous
- Factory orders ex transportation 0.1% versus last month 0.8%
- The decline factory orders was the first in seven months and comes after a 1.8% increase in November.
- Shipments, have been up 19 of the last 20 months and increase $2.1 billion or 0.4%.
- Unfilled orders have been up for 11 consecutive months. They increased 0.5% following a 0.8% increase in November
- the unfilled order to shipment ratio was 6.81 up from 6.79 in November
- inventories have been up 18 the last 19 months. They increased 0.3% following a 0.8% increase in November
For the full report CLICK HERE