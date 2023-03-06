Traders can ease into the week as the early US dollar rally fades and S&P 500 futures turn 11 points higher. Yields continue to fall as bond buyers try to top tick the market.

We had some Fedspeak on the weekend but it's quiet today, with nothing on the schedule. In terms of data, the lone item of interest is the January factor orders report at 10 am ET. It also includes revisions to January durable goods orders.

The highlights this week are Powell's testimony on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.