Prior was +2.5% y/y (revised to +2.6%)

Prices +0.1% m/m vs -0.4% expected

A year ago, everyone was bearish on US housing and despite the fastest Fed hike ever, prices are flat. The FHFA numbers -- which are national rather than 20 cities, are even more rosy.

y/y prices +4.0% vs +5.3% prior

m/m prices +0.5% vs +0.1% prior

There are signs the housing market is picking up from here with supply meaningfully constrained.

Here are some numbers for the best and worst performing US cities.