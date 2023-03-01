Prior was 47.4

Prices paid 51.3 vs 45.1 estimate. Last month 44.5

Employment 49.1 vs. 50.6 prior

New orders 47.0 vs. 42.5 last month

Production 47.3 vs 48.0 last month

Order backlog 45.1 vs. 43.4 last month

New export orders 49.9 vs. 49.4 last month

Imports 49.9 versus 47.8 last month

The jump in prices paid is the most-notable detail and should give the Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term and markets pause. We've seen some increases in steel and lumber lately so it's not a shock and the S&P Global survey also showed rising prices. That's in contrast to fallign oil and natural gas prices, which should feed through.

The survey is light on details, only saying that "eight industries — in the following order — reported paying increased prices for raw materials: Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Plastics & Rubber Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing and Machinery."