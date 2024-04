Prior was 6.6% y/y

Monthly prices +0.6% vs +0.1% expected

Prior m/m +0.1%

Data from the FHFA:

National prices +7.0% vs +6.3% prior

This is a big jump in February house prices. Some of that might be good weather pulling forward the spring seasonal bump but you have to take it at face value. Rising yields since then could tamp down bids but it's a sector that many people thought would crack and aside from a few markets, there's no sign of that.