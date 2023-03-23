Prior was +0.23

All major components of the index were negative in March

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index is a monthly economic indicator that is published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. It is designed to provide a comprehensive and timely measure of the US economy's overall health, by aggregating already-published economic data.

The CFNAI is a weighted average of 85 different economic indicators, which are grouped into four broad categories: production and income, employment, personal consumption and housing, and sales, orders, and inventories. The index is constructed so that a reading of zero indicates that the US economy is growing at its historical trend rate of growth, while positive readings indicate that the economy is growing above trend, and negative readings indicate that the economy is growing below trend.