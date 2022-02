Prior was 113.8 (revised to 111.1)

Present situation 145.1 vs 148.2 prior

Expectations 87.5 vs 90.8 prior

Jobs hard to get 11.8 vs 11.3 prior

One-year inflation 7.0% vs 6.8% prior

There were downward revisions on the prior components as well so this index is generally flat. That's a bit concerning given the omicron improvements this month. The Markit PMI was strong but consumers aren't feeling it, at least not yet.