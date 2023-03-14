Coming up on Tuesday, 14 March 2023 at 8.30am US Eastern time is US inflation data for February:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Last week US President Biden said that “I’m confident that CPI will be in good shape next week.”

I'm not sure he has access to the data that far in advance, I am not sure it was finalised last week, but perhaps he had an earlier readout.

Deutsche Bank think the data point is not of much importance:

We stuck with our dollar bearish view last week but wrote that this week's US CPI report could have a critical bearing for our near-term views. Enough has happened since then that we no longer think CPI is as an important event from either a Fed pricing perspective or a broad read-across to inflation.