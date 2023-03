Prior was -4.5% (revised to -5.0%)

Durables ex transportation 0.0% vs +0.2% expected

Prior ex transportation +0.7% *(revised to +0.4%)

Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.2% vs 0.0% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.8% (revised to +0.3%)

Core orders were a tad stronger but the magnitude of the revision erases any of the good news, and more.