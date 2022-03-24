durable goods orders chart
  • Prior was +1.6%
  • Durables ex-transportation -0.6% versus +0.6% expected
  • Prior ex-transportation +0.7%
  • Durable ex defense -2.7% versus +1.6% prior
  • Nondefense capital ex air +-0.3% versus 0.5% expected.
  • Prior month was +1.0%
  • Shipments 0.0% after five consecutive monthly increases
  • Unfilled orders +0.4% and up 13 consecutive months
  • Inventories +0.4% and up 13 consecutive months as well

For the full report from the US Census bureau click here

These numbers had been running strong for a number of months but this is a stumble. This is the first decline in the headline after four months of gains. The rising price of  commodities  is making it tough for supplies are buyers to manage.