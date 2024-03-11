Employment trends

Prior was 113.71

This is a low-tier composite indicator but it's the only thing on the economic calendar today.

“The ETI decreased in February after two consecutive months of modest increases,” said Will Baltrus, Associate Economist at The Conference Board. “The ETI has been trending downward since hitting a peak in March 2022. While the Index is still elevated compared to its prepandemic level and the economy has continued to add jobs through February 2024, the labor market is likely to cool off, with modest job gains expected through Q3 and Q4 of 2024