- Prior report came in at 56.9
- ISM nonmanufacturing 56.5 versus 61.0 estimate
- business activity/production 55.1 versus 59.9 last month
- new borders 56.1 versus 61.7 last month
- employment 48.5 versus 52.3 last month
- supplier delivery 66.2 versus 65.7 last month
- inventories 50.8 versus 49.4 last month
- prices 83.1 versus 82.3 last month
- backlog of orders 64.2 versus 57.4 last month
- new export orders 53.0 versus 45.9 last month
- imports 51.7 versus 51.1 last month
- inventory sentiment 55.3 versus 47.5 last month
Of note
- employment fell below the 50 level indicative of a contracting service sector employment.
- 14 industries reported growth in the service index
- the composite index indicated growth for the 21st consecutive month
