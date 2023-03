Prior was 670K

Change vs +7.2% prior

Median sale price $438.2K vs $427.4K a year ago (+2.5%)

Single family sales +1.1% vs +1.8% prior

Units for sale at end of Feb 436k vs 439K prior

The housing numbers have been better in February but this is a modest disappointment. The March and April data is going to be very interesting as interest rates fall but (presumably) credit tightens due to the banking turmoil.