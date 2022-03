Prior was 801K

Single family sales -2.0% vs -4.5% prior (revised to -8.4%)

New home supply 6.3 months vs 6.1 months prior

Homes for sale 407K vs 398K prior

Median price +10.7% y/y at $362K

This is a disappointing reading but comes after a pop late last year. It's tough to get a read from builders right now because of product shortages throughout the supply chain.