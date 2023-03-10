nonfarm payrolls USD

This is a big one with the market pricing in a 50/50 chance of a larger FOMC hike ahead of the report and 64% of 25 bps afterwards. The headline is stronger here but the unemployment rate rose and wage growth was below expectations and slowed. Hours worked were also softer so that points to part-time jobs.

Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, government, and health care. Employment declined in information and in transportation and warehousing.