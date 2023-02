Philly Fed mfg index falls to lowest level since pandemic

Prior -8.9 (was expecting -11.0)

Business index -24.3 versus -7.4 estimate

employment 5.1 versus +10.9 last month

average work week -3.2 versus 4.0 last month

price paid 26.5 versus 24.5 last month

prices received 14.9 versus 29.9 last month

delivery times -13.6 versus -5.6 last month

new orders -13.6 versus -10.9 last month

shipments 8.7 versus 11.1 last month

unfilled orders -17.0 versus -19.2 last month

looking forward six months

future activity 1.7 versus 4.9 last month

employment 8.1 versus -1.9 last month

average work week -2.1 versus -6.9 last month

Capex 7.5 versus 10.5 last month

average work week -2.1 versus -6.9 last month

prices paid 17.9 versus 25.7 last month

prices received 19.1 versus 21.3 last month

delivery times -24.0 versus -9.1 last month

new orders 9.2 versus 2.4 last month

shipments 4.6 versus 9.1 last month

unfilled orders -12.4 versus -0.6 last month

For the full report CLICK HERE.

Summary:

current indicators remain week

six consecutive negative reading

lowest reading since May 2020

employment remain positive but down from the previous month

prices paid ticked up after reaching a 2 1/2 year low last month

prices received dropped 15 points which was the lowest reading since February 2021 and slightly above its long-run average

For the future indicators, they remained soft:

new orders increased but shipments declined.

Firms expect increases in employment

both future price price indices were below their long-run averages

\Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term