- Prior PPI 6.0% (was expodus4ecting 5.4%) revised it to 5.7%
- PPI MoM -0.1% versus 0.3% expected (0.7% prior revised to 0.3% - was expecting at the time 0.4%))
- PPI Ex food energy YoY 4.4% vs 5.2% expected (prior 5.4%)
- PPI Ex food and energy MoM 0.0% vs 0.4% expected (prior 0.5% revised to 0.1% - was expecting 0.1%)
- PPI free-trade -0.8%
- transportation and warehousing down -1.1%
The PPI data is much cooler than expected. Moreover the prior months will revised lower with the year on year down to 5.7% from 6.0%. The high watermark for PPI was 11.3% in June 2022.
Lower producer prices is potentially good news for inflation down the road if producers pass on the declining prices to consumers.
The two year yield is now down around -30 basis points and back below the 4% level at 3.918%. The 10 year yield is down -15 basis points at 3.484% as a result of the weaker retail sales and PPI data.
Looking at the Fed funds futures for January 2024 it now implies a 3.655% rate. That rate was at 3.94% is earlier in the New York session. The chance for a no change in policy is up to 45% at the March meeting up from 35% chance at the start of the New York session