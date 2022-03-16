Prior was +3.8% m/m

Ex autos +0.2% vs +0.9% expected

Prior ex-autos was +3.3%

Control group -1.2% vs +0.4% expected

Prior control +4.8% m/m

Ex autos and gas -0.4% vs +3.8% prior

The headline is close to estimates but economists will be focused on the control group, which excludes autos, gas and building materials. That's a sizeable miss and was worse than the lowest estimate (-1.1%).

There was weakness in furniture and home furnishings (-1.0%) along with nonstore retailers (-3.7%) and electronics and appliances (-0.6%).