Political tensions, China's slowing economic growth, poor domestic demand, deflation, and fierce domestic competition are the backdrop to the results of this survey,

Only 47% of US firms optimistic on 5-year outlook

US firms profitable in China down to 66% in 2023

Geopolitical tension rated as biggest challenge

