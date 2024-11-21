The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report. Probably most interesting, for China, are moves to diversify supply chains away from the country:
American businesses are dusting off a playbook they used during Trump’s first term:
- stocking up on imported goods before tariffs are enacted
- also considering how to cope with the levies if and when enacted—whether they will be able to raise prices
- whether they will need to find alternatives to their Chinese manufacturers
The piece quotes an electronics manufacturer in Guangdong province:
- company has observed an increase in inquiries and “noticeable unease” from its U.S. clients
- tariffs so far haven’t affected sales significantly
- but that buyers end up absorbing the levies and sometimes raising prices for their end customers
Interesting times!