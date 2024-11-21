The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report. Probably most interesting, for China, are moves to diversify supply chains away from the country:

American businesses are dusting off a playbook they used during Trump’s first term:

stocking up on imported goods before tariffs are enacted

also considering how to cope with the levies if and when enacted—whether they will be able to raise prices

whether they will need to find alternatives to their Chinese manufacturers

The piece quotes an electronics manufacturer in Guangdong province:

company has observed an increase in inquiries and “noticeable unease” from its U.S. clients

tariffs so far haven’t affected sales significantly

but that buyers end up absorbing the levies and sometimes raising prices for their end customers

Interesting times!