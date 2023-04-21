A headline from S&P global market is out saying:

five-year credit default swaps rise at to 51 basis points

highest level since 2012.

The price is reflective of the concerns about risks in the economy. A credit default swap (CDS) is a financial derivative contract that allows participants to manage or transfer the risk of default on a credit instrument, such as a bond or loan. Essentially, it is a form of insurance against the risk that a borrower will not meet their obligations to repay a loan or bond.