U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with media on Thursday. He said that the attack against sleeping quarters in northeastern Jordan last weekend that killed three US service members was "egregious," and added that such actions will not be tolerated.

He promised that

"It's time to takee away even more capability than we've taken in the past"

US media reported, also Thursday, that U.S. President Joe Biden has approved plans for several days of strikes on targets that include "Iranian personnel and facilities" in both Iraq and Syria.

Oil and 'risk' trades will be likely to come under scrutiny the closer we head towards the weekend. For now trades such as AUD are riding (relatively) high, for how much longer?

AUD/USD hourly chart. Regardless of the subject matter of this post, after such a strong bounce for AUD a glance to the left on this chart indicates that its unlikely to be continued straight up from here. IMO anyway, comments welcome.