S&P 500 futures -0.9%

Nasdaq futures -2.2%

Dow futures flat

The fact that tech is the main laggard is at least some comfort to European indices later in the day, since they are less tech-heavy. The Dow is flattish so that at least exudes some sense of calm in terms of overall equities sentiment - for now.

The drag in tech comes largely after the plunge in Facebook/Meta amid a more disappointing profits announcement, alongside a weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter. That is leading other tech stocks lower as well in trading after the bell has closed.