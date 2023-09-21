The equity futures contracts are applying a sharply lower opening for the major indices:

Dow industrial average is expected to open up down -171 points

S&P index is affected open down -35 points

NASDAQ index is expected to tumble by -173 points

Yesterday the major indices all fell enclosed near low levels with the NASDAQ leading the way.

Dow industrial average fell -76.85 points or -0.22%

S&P index fell -41.73 points or -0.94%

NASDAQ index fell minus 209.06.0 -1.53%

US interest rates are higher again with the two-year up 4.3 basis points of 5.16%. It tested the 5.20% today with a high yield of 5.202%. The 10 year yield is testing for .5% with a high yield of 4.49% today. The yield is currently at 4.47% up 12.3 basis points on the day and the highest level going back to October 2007.

US existing home sales, and leading index for August will be reported at 10 AM. Existing home sales are expected at 4.10M versus 4.07M last month. The leading index is expected at -0.5% versus -0.4%. The leading index has not had a monthly increase since March 2022.