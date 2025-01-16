The US futures are implying a mixed open for the major indices. A snapshot currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -5.55 points
- S&P index up 13.59 points
- NASDAQ index +91 points
Looking at some of the earnings releases this morning showed:
- Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 2024: EPS $2.22 (BEAT; exp. $1.70), Revenue $16.2B (BEAT; exp. $15.03B). Shares are up $1.69
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) Q4 2024: EPS $0.82 (BEAT; exp. $0.77), Revenue net of interest expense $25.35B (BEAT; exp. $25.16B), Net interest income $14.36B (BEAT; exp. $14.12B). Shares are down -0.37%
- Target (TGT): Q4 comparable sales +1.5% (BEAT; exp. +0.2%; prior view: flat), Adj. EPS $1.85–$2.45 (MISS; exp. $2.15), FY adj. EPS $8.30–$8.90 (MISS; exp. $8.60). Shares are down -4.26% in premarket trading.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Q4 2024: Adj. EPS $6.81 (BEAT; exp. Shares are down -1.92%