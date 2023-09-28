US futures are implying a modestly lower open after closing mixed yesterday:

Dow industrial average futures are implying a -25.27 point decline after falling -68.61 points yesterday

S&P index futures are implying a -7.51 point decline after rising 0.98 points yesterday

NASDAQ index futures are implying a -42.41 point decline after rising 29.24 points yesterday.

Amazon shares are trading lower in premarket trading at $124.36 down -1.26%. The FTC sued the company for monopoly practices.

Apple shares are trading down $0.99 or -0.60% at $169.38. There are reports that the new iPhone 15 gets hot. Is it software or hardware? It makes a difference.

Micron shares are trading down -3.24% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues, but forward guidance was a disappointing.

Nike shares are down -0.28% ahead of earnings after the close. The stock this year is down -23.84%. No Prime Time effect for the Nike name as the competitors have their day in the up and down fashion trends.

Meta shares are trading unchanged. The company is introducing a variety of new AI-powered chatbots and products aimed at boosting user engagement on its popular apps, including Facebook and Instagram. During Meta's developer conference in California, CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled "Meta AI," a digital assistant capable of generating both text responses and digital images. In addition, the company has developed a suite of 28 chatbots, which include the pre-approved likenesses and voices of celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady, designed to assist users in a range of activities from gaming to cooking. Zuckerberg emphasized that this technology serves not only as a tool for answering queries but also as a source of entertainment and a bridge between the virtual and real worlds. He also announced the integration of Meta AI into the latest version of Ray-Ban smart glasses and provided more details about the social media group's Quest mixed-reality headset, both slated for shipping in October. These developments highlight Meta's intensified focus on AI following a year marked by extensive cost cuts, including significant job reductions. Despite these cuts, investors have responded positively, leading to a surge in Meta's stock price after a sharp decline last November.

US yields are trading mixed with the shorter and lower and the longer and higher:

2 year yield 5.120%, -2.2 basis points

5 year yield 4.704% -0.1 basis points

10 year yield 4.657% +3.1 basis points

30 year yield 4.779% +4.5 basis points

Crude oil is trading down $0.74 or -0.77% at $92.96