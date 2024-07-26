S&P 500 futures

That is leading to a much better mood in broader markets so far today. USD/JPY is also now trading up by 0.2% to 154.25 with the dollar keeping marginally lower elsewhere. While still in narrow ranges, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are both up 0.1% to 1.0851 and 1.2865 respectively.

Besides that, gold is also seen higher by 0.4% to $2,374 after having fallen by 1.4% in trading yesterday.

In Europe, stocks are also nudging higher now with the DAX up 0.2% and the CAC 40 up 0.9% on the day.

It's all pointing to a slight reprieve after the continued selloff in risk over the last few days. But there's still one final hurdle to get through in the US PCE price index later.