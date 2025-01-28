This will be a key spot to watch in the day ahead, as it will tie together the broader market mood. S&P 500 futures are now nudging a little higher to be up 0.3% with Nasdaq futures up 0.6%. It's not much and it is still early in the day of course. But for now at least, there is an air of calm after the plunge yesterday.
The main focus will be on Nvidia surely, after having posted the biggest one-day decline in market cap on record. They have been the poster boy for the entire market all of last year. As such, market players will be keeping a close eye on how Nvidia will fare today. Dip buyers to win out? Or are we going to be hit by another wave of selling when Wall Street comes in?