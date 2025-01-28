This will be a key spot to watch in the day ahead, as it will tie together the broader market mood. S&P 500 futures are now nudging a little higher to be up 0.3% with Nasdaq futures up 0.6%. It's not much and it is still early in the day of course. But for now at least, there is an air of calm after the plunge yesterday.

S&P 500 futures

The main focus will be on Nvidia surely, after having posted the biggest one-day decline in market cap on record. They have been the poster boy for the entire market all of last year. As such, market players will be keeping a close eye on how Nvidia will fare today. Dip buyers to win out? Or are we going to be hit by another wave of selling when Wall Street comes in?