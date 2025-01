Dow futures are up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures also seen up 0.4% currently. Tariff fears returning to broader markets? Not to worry. This one picture says a lot about what Trump deems as the most important people during his inauguration yesterday:

It's a mix of fortunes for markets in European trading. In FX, the dollar is up across the board with bond yields recovering slightly from earlier lows. European indices are also mixed with the DAX lower and the others holding more cautious.