The mild relief earlier in the day could very well be short-lived as it would seem. That's a not good sign for equities ahead of the open after Friday's washout. There might still be some push and pull but it is hard to imagine much of a major rally before the Fed this week.

The Nasdaq in particular is one to watch as the technicals start to get more interesting. The index fell to its lowest since December 2020 after falling and closing past the March 2021 low: