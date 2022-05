It didn't take long for the breathing room to be suffocated as equities are starting to track lower again. Treasuries are also being offered on the day, so one might point to perhaps a continuation of some develeraging pressure. The dollar is firmer across the board alongside the yen, paring back some of the losses from the start of the week.

Nasdaq futures are also seen down 0.9% and Dow futures also down 0.5% currently.