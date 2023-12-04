There's not much in terms of headlines driving the early market moves this week but equities are perhaps looking to consolidate gains ahead of the major events in the coming two weeks. US futures are pointing to a lower start, after five straight weeks of gains. So, we might due a bit of a breather before reassessing the mood from key central bank decisions and US data to come.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.5% at the moment. Dow futures are also lower, down by 0.3% on the day.