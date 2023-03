Stocks are really facing a rough time right now as S&P 500 futures have turned flat on the day, with Dow futures in the red and down by 0.2% currently. In Europe, financials are hurt the most as the banking index is down by 6% and weighing on sentiment in the region. Things are really looking ugly as you can see here:

Eurostoxx -3.1%

Germany DAX -3.0%

France CAC 40 -2.7%

UK FTSE -2.3%

Spain IBEX -4.1%