US futures, with tech in particular, are under a bit of pressure today. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.7% with Nasdaq futures down 1.2%. The Magnificent Seven is only due to report earnings next week but tech shares appear to be a little skittish already. That said, the drop so far today is a small one compared to the gains so far in July.

Dow futures are also seen down 0.2% and Russell 2000 futures marked down by 0.5% currently. So, it is a negative push across the board for equities in European trading thus far.