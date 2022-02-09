S&P 500 futures +0.5%

Nasdaq futures +0.5%

Dow futures +0.4%

This follows the more optimistic showing yesterday, whereby Wall Street posted solid gains. As much as there are still positive tones being observed, be mindful that hawkish central bank narratives are still at play as we also await the US inflation report tomorrow.

For now, the market mood is calmer but that belies any major turn in sentiment from last week. The charts are more of a tell with the S&P 500 index still toying in between its key daily moving averages:

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is also still holding below its 200-day moving average. That continues to suggest that any major upswing is still some ways off for the time being.