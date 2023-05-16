Here's a snapshot of the equities space:

S&P 500 futures -0.2%

Nasdaq futures flat

Dow futures -0.3%

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

It's not pretty but it's not bad either, to put things nicely. And the lack of any real direction so far in the session is making it tough to get a grip on things happening elsewhere as well.

In the major currencies space, the dollar is still just slightly on the softer side while bond yields are continuing to stay heavier on the session.

At this point, it looks like traders are just hoping for a notable surprise miss/beat on the next big data in order to start jumping around. Let's see whether or not the US retail sales data will offer that opportunity.