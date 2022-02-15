S&P 500 futures +1.2%

Nasdaq futures +1.6%

Dow futures +1.0%

To add to the earlier headlines here, Interfax is also saying that Russia has shown video footage of army vehicles loaded for return to bases. The market is continuing to feed off the news that this is perhaps material steps being taken in de-escalating tensions but we'll see. There's no other news on any concessions being made or anything like that.

That being said, even if this all ends here, I believe Russia have already proved their point with this whole episode.

Going back to markets, European equities are also jumping with regional indices are by roughly 1% on the day currently.