European indices have also turned around earlier losses to be up around 0.1% to 0.2%, though the DAX is still down 0.3% currently. But US futures are keeping higher with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both up 0.6%, while Nasdaq futures are up 0.8%.

As much as there is optimism, it may prove to be fleeting with earnings releases coming into focus.

It's all about what the companies will say about the state of the economy and how badly inflation is biting at the business outlook. As Adam pointed out here, sentiment may very well hinge on what JP Morgan CEO, Jamie Dimon, says later today.

Here's the full lineup of the earnings calendar through to the end of the month.