Always a 'must read' from the lads at Newsquawk
Summary -
- European bourses are generally on a firmer footing whilst US futures are modestly lower with slight underperformance in the RTY
- Dollar is flat unable to continue the prior day’s geopolitical-indued gains, JPY underperforms with USD/JPY around 144.25
- USTs are flat and Bunds give back some of its recent strength, Gilts follow peers and took another leg lower following an auction
- Crude continues to benefit from the geopolitical risk premium, XAU slips off best levels whilst base metals gain
- Looking ahead, ADP National Employment, NBP Policy Announcement; OPEC+ JMMC Meeting, Speakers including ECB’s Elderson, Schnabel, Fed’s Hammack, Musalem, Bowman & Barkin. Earnings from Conagra & Levis.