Tech shares are the ones leading the charge once again, with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% on the day. Dow futures are down slightly by 0.1%, so S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% at the balance currently.

S&P 500 futures

It has been quite a breathtaking and unrelenting run in stocks since the end of October last year. And it doesn't look like we're stopping just yet.

The S&P 500 looks poised to retest record highs at the open later and the Nasdaq is getting ever closer to its own record highs. At the close yesterday, the latter is less than 2% shy of achieving just that.