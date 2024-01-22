Of note, 10-year Treasury yields look to be coming close to test the 200-day moving average of 4.091% and is now slipping just past its own 100-hour moving average of 4.097%. In turn, equities are staying buoyed with S&P 500 futures now up 0.4% ahead of US trading later.

S&P 500 futures

The gains owe mostly to tech stocks, with Nasdaq futures up 0.8%. But Dow futures are also seen up 0.2% on the day currently.

In other markets, the dollar is losing some light ground as well with USD/JPY now down 0.2% to 147.83 after having mostly hovered around the 148.00 mark during the session. GBP/USD is also seen up 0.2% to 1.2725 though other major currencies remain little changed so far on the day.