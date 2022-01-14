S&P 500 futures -0.2%

Nasdaq futures -0.3%

Dow futures -0.1%

US futures have been largely steady and calmer in European morning trade, but have started to turn lower now. European indices are still reeling from the declines in Wall Street yesterday, so the latest shift in tone isn't going to help with that.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are now up over 3.4 bps to 1.743% so perhaps higher yields are weighing slightly on tech stocks once again. In FX, the yen continues to stay perky while the aussie and kiwi has been pressured lower on the session. AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.7252 while NZD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6841 currently.

Looking ahead, keep an eye on the 200-day moving average in the Nasdaq. That will be one to watch in case the downside pressure accelerates later in the day.